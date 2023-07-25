MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — District 6 special election polls closed Tuesday at 7 p.m. Kyle Callaghan came in second place behind Josh Woods, with 1,157 votes.

“First of all, congratulations, Mr. Woods. I think he will make a great councilman and also the other two candidates. DuPriest and Nguyen-Hoach ran good races,” Kyle Callaghan said.

Callaghan said that after a long three months of campaigning, he looks forward to seeing what Woods will do with the position.

“I think he will be a good leader,” Callaghan said.

The special election was called after former District 6 City Councilman, Scott Jones, resigned from his position earlier in the year.