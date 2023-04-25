MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another candidate has joined the race to fill Mobile City Council’s open District 6 seat in a July 25 special election.

Kyle Callaghan announced Tuesday at Government Plaza that he is running for the vacant seat. In a Tuesday news release formally announcing his candidacy, Callaghan leaned into his law enforcement and military experience.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for City Council District 6,” said Callaghan. “As a

community leader, a 30 year retired law enforcement officer, and a 30 year retired military

reservist, I believe I have the skills and experience necessary to make a positive impact on our

district and our city.”

Callaghan will contend with at least one other candidate, Josh Woods. Both are seeking to fill the seat left vacant when Councilman Scott Jones resigned earlier this month.

Jones said he resigned due to what he called “inaction” over changes at AltaPointe Health. Jones had called for the removal of AltaPointe Health CEO Tuerk Schlesinger after a sexual assault case involving AltaPointe concluded on March 2. Jones claimed the city council is continuing to support AltaPointe.

Woods previously ran against Jones during the 2021 election and lost to Jones in the District 6 runoff.

“We ran such a hard campaign last time and we are going to pick up where we left off, because we believe we are the right campaign to serve District 6 City Council,” Woods said when he announced his candidacy.

The special election will be held July 25. If a runoff is needed, it would be held on August 22.