MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Krispy Kreme and Augusta Evans Special School are teaming up once again for their annual bead donation drive.

Donate a 12-pound bag of beads and receive a coupon for a dozen of Krispy Kreme’s original glazed doughnuts. A 12-pound bag is roughly the size of a Walmart bag.

The bead collection will be held at Augusta Evans School on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This Mardi Gras fundraiser is the school’s biggest fundraiser.

According to the Mobile County Public School website, Augusta Evans School was created in order to provide a quality education that is appropriate for mentally handicapped students in Mobile County.

Augusta Evans is located at 6301 Biloxi Ave.