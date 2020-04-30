Krispy Kreme seeing long lines for strawberry donuts craze

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- There is a hunger crisis in America caused by COVID-19. It is impacting people who have never been faced with the possibility of hunger.

During this emergency, we're all being called upon to help others. Ten Cumulus radio stations including JET 100.7 and 102.7 WXBM are teaming up with Feeding the Gulf Coast for a “Radio Cares: Feeding America Emergency Radiothon.” It's a one-day fundraiser to fight hunger in the U.S., and it's happening all day Thursday, April 30.