Krispy Kreme announces ‘Beads for Doughnuts’ Day as March 23 & 24

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Krispy Kreme in Mobile tells News 5 they will accept Mardi Gras beads for free doughnuts on March 23 and 24 this year.

The promotion says you need to turn in 12 pounds of beads for a free dozen doughnuts coupon. Revelers can redeem that coupon at any time.

All of the beads are then given to Augusta Evans School in Mobile for their job training program. The students use the beads to gain valuable skills that can help them land a job. They learn skills like counting and sorting. They then sell the beads back to Mardi Gras organizations.

The Krispy Kreme location in Mobile is 741 Hillcrest Road and the location in Baldwin County is 3031 South McKenzie Street in Foley. 

