MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- USA Health will vaccinate more than 2000 people at the Civic Center in downtown Mobile, Saturday, February 13, 2021. It's the largest. Single-day vaccination clinic from USA to-date. On a typical day, they vaccinate 1,000 people at the Mobile Civic Center.

The increased number of vaccinations Saturday was due in large part to extra volunteers and students from USA Health. Doses were given inside the Civic Center. This is where the Mystics of Time would have had their annual Mardi Gras ball tonight if not for COVID concerns canceling most carnival events.