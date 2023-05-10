MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile nonprofit continues to try and help children and adults with special needs around the coast. The Krewe of Kindness marks five years of bridging a gap in the community. Their mission is to help everyone. They were founded noticing there are fewer programs and services for people with special needs as they grow out of childhood.

If you’ve ever been to Dauphin Island you’ve probably seen some of their work. They were the first to get a beach mat on the shore so the west end beach would be more accessible. This past weekend they held their annual Mardi Gras Ball. It brings together people with special needs and their typical peers for a night of fun and shows they’re all in this together. The krewe is in the style of a carnival group–they help raise spirits and financial support.

“Funds aren’t always there to provide all the cool things that are available. And so we want to help fill that need and reach out to more people so that they can still participate no matter the financial responsibility,” said Founder and President Jenni Zimlich. “There are no boundaries or lines or special rooms throughout our entire lives where special needs go to one room and the rest of the population goes to another. And we’re all in this together and the more of that, we can integrate our lives together and see that there really aren’t very many differences.” Zimlich’s daughter Delaney was born with spina bifida and is also part of the Krewe

“The kids have joy even though they’re going through hard times because I know personally that it’s hard. It can get hard sometimes as a child, an adult with a disability,” said Delaney Zimlich.

The next project happens next month. The Krewe of Kindness partners with Mobile’s Distinguished Young Women’s program to make pillowcases for USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital. In October they’ll have their Boo-Krewe-2 race for people of all abilities. For more information click here.