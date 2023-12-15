MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kountry Wayne is bringing his “The King of Hearts” tour to Mobile.

He will perform at Saenger Theatre on March 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Wayne has established himself as a top touring comedian after his 2022 “Straight Out The Mud” tour, which was followed by his 2023 “Help Is On The Way” tour. He was named as Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” in 2021.

His Netflix special, “A Woman’s Prayer” came out on Sept. 19 if you’re looking for a preview of what to expect come March.

Tickets are on sale now for Kountry Wayne’s performance at Saenger Theatre. The cheapest ticket is $31.

You can buy tickets online, in person at the Saenger Theatre Box Office at 6 South Joachim St. or the Mobile Civic Center Box Office at 401 Civic Center Drive.

