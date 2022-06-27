MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Health officials in Mobile County what you to “know your status” when it comes to HIV. Monday is National HIV Testing Day. Members of the county health department will provide free testing today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their location in the Festival Centre on Airport Boulevard, the Semmes Health Center on Wulff Road East, and the Southwest Mobile Health Center in Tillmans Corner. Their full news release is below:

On June 27 each year, the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) observes National HIV Testing Day (NHTD), a day to emphasize and encourage HIV testing. This year, we observe NHTD as COVID-19 and HIV epidemics continue to affect our communities, the nation, public health departments, and healthcare facilities.

MCHD’s Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Control will provide free testing today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The services will be offered at the Festival Centre shopping center (Suite 101-A; corner of Airport Boulevard and Montlimar Drive), from the Public Health Response Unit located at the Semmes Health Center (3810 Wulff Road East), and at the Southwest Mobile Health Center (5580 Inn Road in Tillman’s Corner).