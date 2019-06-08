Kitten with no back paws getting back on his feet

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A kitten found in Mobile with no back paws is getting a new leash on life.

The Azalea City Cat Coalition told News 5 a woman saw a kitten run out of a tool shed at her house. As he ran away, the woman noticed he had no back paws. She called for help, and the kitten, now known as Yoshi, is getting back on his feet. We spoke with a veterinarian who says Yoshi probably would not have survived on his own.

Dr. Michael Zimlich with MedVet said, “He would have been an increased chance for all of the types of traumas that our outside cats can get. Whether it be a dog attack, a coyote attack, being hit by a car, chronic infections in those limbs.”

At 10 p.m. on News 5, learn how Doctor Zimlich and a team of medical specialists are helping Yoshi walk again.

If you’d like to help Yoshi, you can donate HERE.