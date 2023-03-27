The third annual Kites Over Mobile Kite Festival is set to be the first event held at the newest Mobile park, Brookley by the Bay.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The third annual Kites Over Mobile Kite Festival is set to be the first event held at the newest Mobile park, Brookley by the Bay.

Brookley by the Bay is a 98-acre waterfront park on Mobile Bay’s west shore east of Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley. The park is set to have an amphitheater, a disc golf course, boardwalks and more.

The event is set to take place on April 15 and April 16 and will host professional kite-flying demonstrations, kite displays, live local music and more. The event is free and will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.