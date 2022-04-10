MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s go fly a kite! Some high-flying fun as Mobile Parks and Recreation kicked off the 2nd ‘Kites Over Mobile’ Saturday. The sunny day brought the perfect opportunity for families to fly kites over Battleship Park. Dozens of bright, colorful kites took to the skies.

There were also professional kite demonstrations, Live music, Food Trucks, and even a Candy Drop full of goodies! If you didn’t make it out Saturday, don’t worry the festival runs from noon until 5 today. The event is hosted by City of Mobile Events and Visit Mobile. Kites are also available for purchase there.