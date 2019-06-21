Kids respond to stolen ambulance chase by giving first responders lemonade

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s nothing better than a cold glass of lemonade on a hot day. That’s exactly what kids in one midtown neighborhood did as police officers and first responders worked to recover a stolen ambulance. It happened at the intersection of Williams and Emogene in Mobile.

“That’s Katie, that’s my sister Lillie and that’s my best friend Andrew,” Turner Satterfield told us.

“Why are you guys doing this?” asked News 5’s Bill Riales.

Turner said, “For the cops for doing a good job.”

It was certainly appreciated by the cops and firefighters and E-M-T’s, even though the kids may have lost track of just how many ice cold glasses they served up.

“How many cops and firefighters did you give lemonade to today?” asked Bill

“A lot—about 15,” said Turner

“Seven—- or ten—-,” said Andrew.

First responders got a cool drink and dad Andrew Blejwas told us,

“They were out here for an hour or so and looking pretty hot so, we just decided it would be good to hand out lemonade to all the guys and ladies who were doing hard work.”

And the kids get a lesson in doing a good deed.