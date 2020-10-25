Kids enjoy COVID-safe Halloween at Bellingrath Home and Gardens

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Little ghosts and goblins got to enjoy a day full of Halloween fun at Bellingrath Home and Gardens.

Kids from all over the coast were able to dress in costume and take part in some fun as well as COVID-safe spooky festivities all while getting their hands on their favorite halloween treats.

Families even took part in a group story time in the Gazebo Garden and check out the decorated trails.

