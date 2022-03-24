MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – ‘The Jesus Revolution’ production crew is looking for extras to help with a final scene being shot in Mobile next week.

On Friday, April 1st final scenes will be shot at St. Paul Episcopal Church. “We are looking for all genders, ethnicities, and ages, 12 and up,” the crew tells us.

The scene will portray the famous Calvary Chapel tent service where Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer) and Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie) preach to the congregation of churchgoers and “hippies”. Extras are needed as audience members.

If you’re interested in being an extra for ‘The Jesus Revolution’ film you’re asked to visit TheJesusRevolution.com.

