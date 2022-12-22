MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Temperatures are expected to get below freezing Thursday night, and if it’s too cold for you, it’s likely too cold for your pets.

As the temperatures drop, the Mobile Animal Services department said it’s important to protect your pets.

“Animals are just like people, they need to be inside and warm, away from the elements,” said Jennifer Greene, the director of major projects for the City of Mobile.

The cold weather will be around for a few days, and Christmas morning is likely going to be the second coldest Christmas morning on record according to NWS Mobile.

“Animals cannot survive the cold temperatures we have coming,” said Greene.

The ASPCA says if a pet is left outdoors they can freeze, become disoriented, and get lost, stolen, injured, or killed.

Animal groups say it’s best to bring your pets inside, but if you can’t, make sure they have some sort of shelter.

“You want to fill it with straw. Bedding can freeze, like blankets and towels and things like that,” said Greene. She continued, “use your common sense, if you wouldn’t do it for yourself, don’t do it for your pets.”

If you see a pet left out in the cold, the City of Mobile Animal Services says you can call 311 during business hours, or submit a tip here.