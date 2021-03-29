Keeping good mental health during the Spring season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kari Whatley joins WKRG News 5 this week discussing how to keep your mental health up during Spring time.

According to research, the Spring season has the highest suicide rate. There are several reasons. Whatley says depression in Spring gets stirred and focused on more as it wakes from “hibernation.”

Whatley was asked how to combat suicide in someone you love. “If you are concerned about someone talk to them and ask if they are okay. If someone talks about it they’re less likely to go through with it.”

For the full interview see the video above.