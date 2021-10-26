Keep Mobile Beautiful plants fruit trees around town

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Keep Mobile Beautiful)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The non-profit Keep Mobile Beautiful has received a $5,000 grant from UPS and Keep America Beautiful to make the city even more beautiful.

With the grant, Keep Mobile Beautiful purchased fruit trees to be planted at sites throughout the city with low access to nutritional food sources. In addition to providing nutritious food sources for Mobile neighborhoods, the trees also have environmental benefits, such as managing stormwater.

  • (Keep Mobile Beautiful)
  • (Keep Mobile Beautiful)
  • (Keep Mobile Beautiful)

The trees were grown by Gary Underwood of Underwood Pecan and Citrus Nursery in Summerdale transported to Mobile on Oct. 22, courtesy of the UPS facility in Loxley. Tree selections include pears, plums, persimmons, and figs.

Volunteers planted the trees on Oct. 23 at Taylor Park, Strickland Youth Center, Leinkauf Elementary, and Charles Wood Japanese Garden. More plantings are planned through the month of November.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories