Kazoola owner talks about day with Samuel L. Jackson

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Marc Jackson, the owner of Kazoola, says actor Samuel L. Jackson was at his bar and restaurant all day Tuesday filming part of a documentary about the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

“And no better place to end here than here at Kazoola, where the last slave ship came,” Marc told News 5. He says he’s extremely grateful for the opportunity to combine star power with history.

“It was surreal,” Marc said. “To see a dream come true.”

Jackson’s visit to Kazoola was honored with tradition.

“So we did a libation ceremony which is an African ritual, and the latter part of the day we moved into the restaurant where we did a Q and A discussion,” said Marc.

News 5 has tried to get in touch with Jackson.

