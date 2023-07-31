MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kayla Crawford’s husband was taken into custody in Mobile County Monday morning, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The George County Sheriff’s Department obtained a first-degree murder warrant for Jacob McIntosh on Friday. Crawford’s family said on Friday that Crawford is dead.

MCSO said a citizen spotted McIntosh at a Hardee’s and called MCSO. Deputies responded to the restaurant and arrested him “without incident.”

MCSO said they have notified the George County Sheriff’s Department.