Juveniles rob 13-year-old at gunpoint off Navco Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are investigating after a 13-year-old was robbed at gunpoint in a residential area off of Navco Road Saturday afternoon.

At about 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, police officers were called to Sayner Avenue at Navco Road for a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, they were told a 13-year-old boy was walking in the area when three other juveniles approached him demanded his phone. Police say one of the juveniles pulled out a firearm and attacked the boy.

The juvenile suspects fled the scene with the boy’s belongings before police arrived.

Police are still investigating.