Juvenile offenders at Strickland Youth Center beautify courtyards with flowers, learn life lessons

A juvenile using soil before planting flowers in the courtyard at Strickland Youth Center (WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Juvenile offenders and probationers at Strickland Youth Center beautified the courtyards outside the juvenile courtroom on Saturday morning with flowers and plants.

The community service project was meant to be an opportunity for the kids to get involved and teach them life lessons.

The floral designs were donated by Arensberg and the Mobile County Master Gardeners.

They seek to make the courtyards a place of peace for the families served by the Juvenile Court of Mobile County. Judges, lawyers, Juvenile Probation Officers, and families will be able to use these spaces to meet and discuss what is , for some, the hardest conversations.



The honorable Edmond Naman, who is the residing juvenile judge in Mobile County, came in on his day off on Saturday to work alongside the kids that walk through his courtroom everyday.

“It is such a joy to work with them, you know I see them a lot of times in a different way when I’m on the bench and trying to make really crucial life decisions but when I can sit down and talk to them and just relate and enjoy doing labor together, it is really special,” says Honorable Naman.

The juveniles will finish up the project on October 23.

Juveniles who participated not only learned life lessons but were able to reduce some of their court costs by participating in the community service.