“Justice was served,” family of Mobile County murder victim speaks after sentencing

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of Antonio Yow says they’re exhausted, and grateful they don’t have to return to Government Plaza.

Yow’s killer, Anthony Johnson, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday afternoon. Thirty years for murder, and 10 years for attempted murder – to be served concurrently.

“I’ve finally got what I’ve been waiting for for four years and five months,” said Regina Yow, Antonio’s mother.

Before the time-served was read, family members of both Yow and Johnson took the stand.

They were only supposed to address the judge, but at one point, Johnson’s mother faced Yow’s mother and apologized.

Later, Yow’s mother acknowledged their mutual pain. Both families say they all used to be very close friends.

“Both families are torn apart. Mine is in the grave. His is in the prison system,” Regina said.