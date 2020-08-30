“Justice for Jacob Blake” Protest calling for the end to racial injustice

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The shooting of 29-year-old in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has prompted a fierce debate across our nation with local groups now getting involved.

The Jacob Blake shooting and other similar events this summer has pushed groups like “Mobile for Us” to gather and demonstrate against racial injustice. Dozens gathered at Mardi Gras Park. Deidre Philips one of the protesters saying, “I will continue hoping and praying that some things can change for African Americans and how we’re treated in this country.” The video of Blake’s shooting sparking emotions in our local community, especially those with children like Angel Ready, “anger, sadness, fear because I have children and I would hate for something like that to happen to one of mine and I just want to be able to raise my kids in a world that loves one another.”

‘Mobile For Us’, the group that put on this demonstration also protested in the wake of George Floyd’s death saying this bloodshed is becoming tiresome. A ‘Mobile For Us’ member, Jamie Carpenter saying, “Enough is enough, we’re ready for change and that’s why we’re here. We all don’t want to grow up in a world where racism is tolerated.”

Local organizations focused on racial equality were also in attendance, with every speaker urging others to get involved because protesting to them isn’t enough, “If you want your voice to be heard, you have to raise your voice because closed mouths don’t get fed,” Ready said.

LATEST STORIES: