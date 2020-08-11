Jury trials to resume in Mobile County Sept. 14

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Jury trials will resume in Mobile County on Sept. 14.

To keep jurors, court participants and the public safe from COVID-19, new procedures have been put into place to allow courts to conduct trials. Summons will be mailed Aug. 11 and should arrive at the homes of potential jurors later this week.

Alabama’s Administrative Office of Courts has developed an online juror summons process in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Mobile County will be using that system to resume jury trials in September. People receiving a summons for jury duty will be instructed to log onto a dedicated juror website to complete a short questionnaire, using a secure PIN assigned to each potential juror. The website can be accessed by computer or smartphone. By completing the form, potential jurors will now qualify for jury service or request to be excused from jury service online, rather than in person. This will allow jurors who are at a heightened risk of contracting COVID-19 due to age or an underlying medical condition to use the online form to request their jury service be deferred until a later date. All requests to be excused from jury service should be made as soon as possible.

The new juror summons also directs potential jurors to mobile.alacourt.gov, where additional information will be provided regarding safety protocols that have been implemented to make jury service safer during the current pandemic. Those new procedures include sanitizing surfaces, temperature checking for fever, social distancing measures, contactless sanitizing stations, limitations on the number of people permitted in an elevator, jury assembly at the Mobile Civic Center instead of the courthouse, and newly configured courtrooms that will permit jurors to be seated at least six feet from other jurors during the course of trials and deliberations.

People who receive a juror summons and do no have internet or smartphone access to enable them to complete online registration can contact Court Administration for Mobile County Courts at the telephone number provided on the summons.

LATEST STORIES