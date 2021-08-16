Jury trials suspended in Mobile County due to COVID-19 delta variant

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County is suspending jury trials until at least Oct. 4 due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 delta variant.

The court entered an administrative order suspending jury trials after consulting with public health officials. according to a Monday news release.

Court administrator Sharla Philips said in the release “this action is necessary due to the surge of hospitalizations in Mobile County and the expected length of the surge.”

The court system will continue to consult with public health officials to determine when jury trials may safely resume

The release also said the Courts will remain open for all other matters.

“We are extremely aware of the desire and rights of criminal victims and their families, criminal defendants, and civil litigants to have their cases resolved by jury as soon as possible.”

Measures are being reinstated in the Courthouse, mandatory masking, social distancing, etc., so that ongoing court proceedings may be handled in the safest manner possible.

If you are scheduled to be in court but have tested positive for COVID or have COVID symptoms, do not attempt to enter the Courthouse, instead, contact your attorney or the staff of the judge handling the proceeding.