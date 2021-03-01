Jury trials resume in Mobile, over 10,000 felony cases ready for trial

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Jury trials resumed in Mobile on Monday and the District Attorney’s Office says over 10,000 felony cases are ready for trial.

Court officials delayed jury trials in May 2020 when the COVID-19 transmission is high.

Since then, jury trials have been reset and delayed because of the pandemic.

As of March 1, almost one year later, jury trials are resuming with some changes because of the coronavirus.

Face covering and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

Additionally, District Attorney Ashley Rich says only two of the eight jury trial judges will be hearing jury trials at one time to promote social distancing.

Rich says anyone who is summoned to jury duty should show up and do their civic duty now that trials are resuming.

“What’s important is everyone is resuming their normal activities like grocery shopping, going to home depot, they are doing normal activities but they are doing it with safety precautions. And we have those same safety precautions that they are taking at the grocery store and shopping and all those things so the same safety precautions are being taken when they come down and perform jury service,” says Rich.