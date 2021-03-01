Jury trials resume in Mobile County on March 1st, 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the first time in weeks, jury trials are expected to resume at Government Plaza. Jury trials were put on hold as coronavirus cases spiked after the holidays. Back in January officials decided to suspend jury trials at least through the month of February due to rising case numbers.

Jury selection can sometimes be a long process keeping people in close quarters for hours at a time. Court officials say they’ve been trying to encourage remote working and limiting the number of people in the courtroom so there’s more distance between people. Jury trials had been suspended for a time in 2020 as well to try and limit the spread of illness.

