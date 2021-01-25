Jury trials in Mobile County suspended again until at least March 1st because of COVID concerns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Mobile and the region, court officials are extending a suspension of jury trials into the new year. This is an update to a story we’ve been following for much of the last year. Thanks to a recent order, jury trials in Mobile County are suspended until at least March 1st.

Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Young Peter issued an order Friday saying the suspension of jury trials would continue through at least March 1st. Jury trials in Mobile County had been suspended for a time in 2020 as well. The judge said they’d continue to consult with public health officials to determine when it would be safer to resume jury trials.

Additionally, Judge Youngpeter reiterated the need to limit the number of people in a courtroom to 20, wear masks, keep your distance and try to incorporate as much teleconferencing and telework as feasible. It’s not clear if jury trials will resume in March or if the suspension will be extended.