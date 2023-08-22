MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A hearing held on Aug. 22 has concluded with a trial date set in the case of a Mobile Police Department officer who was killed in 2019, according to court documents.

Marco Perez is accused of shooting and killing Mobile police officer Sean Tuder in January 2019. The trial for Perez is scheduled to start on Sept. 12 with jury selection.

Officer Tuder was undercover in January 2019 at the Peachtree Apartments in West Mobile. In a preliminary hearing a week after the shooting, video surveillance was presented. That footage showed Tuder getting out of his vehicle and pointing his weapon at Perez. Tuder then attempted to arrest Perez before the two went out of range of the camera and scuffled.

Tuder was killed as a result of being shot three times and having four wounds. The wounds were to his back, right hand, left ear and left side of his chest.

Perez was in court in September 2021 and was convicted that October on federal gun charges. In January 2022, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison – 15 for receiving a firearm while under indictment and possession of a stolen firearm and 10 more because Perez was out on bond when the shooting took place.