Jury selection continues in Waffle House arrest trial

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The jury panel from Chikesia Clemons’ trial has been dismissed, and a new panel had been brought in.

42 potential jurors came to the courthouse Monday morning for the trial of a woman at the center of a controversial arrest at a Saraland Waffle House.

Clemons was arrested in April 2018, inside the Saraland Waffle House. Her arrest was recorded, showing her top come off during a scuffle with police. At one point in the video, you can see her be thrown to the ground by officers as they attempt to arrest her.

Police say she was drunk and threatened restaurant workers, and they were trying to get her to leave the restaurant.

Clemons’ lawyer says she was just trying to get a corporate number. She’s charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The incident gained national attention, including from Reverend Al Sharpton. It also sparked protests.

The potential jurors were all told Monday night to appear again in court Tuesday morning. All of those jurors were dismissed. It’s not known why they were all dismissed, as there is a gag order in the trial.

Now, the jury selection starts all over with a different panel of jurors.

In July 2018, Clemons was found guilty by a judge in a municipal court of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She appealed and was granted a jury trial.