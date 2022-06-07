MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jury selection started on Tuesday in the trial for the former Spring Hill College student accused of rape.

Vassil Kokali, a foreign student from Italy, is being charged with rape after a student came forward in March 2021 and said he broke into her dorm room after a night of drinking and sexually assaulted her.

In total, he faces three class A felonies in the case including rape, sodomy and burglary.

On Tuesday, June, 7 jury selection began for the trial which has been pushed back several times.

The jury is expected to be seated on Wednesday, June, 8. For the particular case, they had to pool from a larger group of people to ensure they can select jurors who haven’t heard about the case.

The case has been widely publicized online and on social media since the victim in the case, Audrey Cox, came forward and spoke publicly to WKRG News 5 and on her own social media platforms about the alleged sexual assault.

Because of this, the judge issued a gag order on the trial meaning the attorneys and anyone involved in the case is not allowed to speak to the public or the media.

Retired Judge Charles Graddick is hearing the trial. If Kokali is convicted on all three charges, he is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison. Opening statements in the trial will likely happen sometime on Wednesday.

The jury could have a verdict next week.