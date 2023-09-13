MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The State of Alabama returned a new indictment Tuesday in the case of Marco Perez, the man accused of shooting and killing an undercover Mobile police officer, according to court documents.

The new indictment alleges the defendant, Marco Perez, caused the death of Sean Tudor “while the said Sean Tudor was on duty as a police officer, regardless of whether Marco Antonio Perez knew or should have known Sean Tudor was a police officer on duty….”

The new indictment argues that the State of Alabama does not need to prove that Perez knew that Tudor was an officer on duty when Tudor was shot and killed.

Perez is charged with shooting undercover policeman Sean Tudor in January 2019 at the Peachtree Apartments in west Mobile. His attorneys argued Tudor never identified himself as a policeman, and Perez thought he was being attacked and acted lawfully under Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law.