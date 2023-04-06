MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man charged in a deadly shooting at a Mobile hair salon three years ago was convicted by a jury, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office, which posted the trial result to Facebook on Thursday.

A jury found Dyon McCants guilty of intentional murder, as well as shooting into an occupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied building.

McCants and another suspect, Patricia Jones, were arrested for the 2020 murder of DeAngelo Nisby, Jr.

Nisby was found shot to death in the parking lot outside Phlawless II Hair Salon on St. Stephens Road three days before McCants and Jones were arrested.