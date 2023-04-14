CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman charged with murder in connection with her husband’s 2016 shooting death was found guilty by a Mobile County jury, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said in a Friday Facebook post.

Ellen Beckham was found guilty of intentional murder, according to the DA’s office. A sentencing hearing for Beckham will be set “soon.”

Ellen Beckham was arrested and charged in 2018 with killing her husband, Vincent Beckham, Jr., in April 2016. The shooting happened on AJ Mason Road in Citronelle.

At the time of the shooting, Ellen Beckham claimed self-defense. Court records show that Ellen Beckham had filed for divorce earlier that month.