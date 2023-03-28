PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of killing another man on St. Stephens Road in 2021 has been found guilty of intentional murder, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Broderick McCants Jr., 30, was found guilty after the jury deliberated for only 20 minutes. McCants is accused of killing Matthew Scott Lowry in 2021. McCants is expected to be sentenced April 25.

Officers with the Prichard Police Department were called to the 3000 block of St. Stephens Road on Jan. 10, 2021, for a report of a disturbance. Officers arrived and found a man, Lowry, who appeared to be shot. EMS and Prichard Fire Department were called to the scene. Lowry was later pronounced dead at the scene. Officers arrested McCants for the murder. Officers said McCants and Lowry were known to each other. McCants was given a $75,000 bond.

In January 2023, McCants was booked back into Mobile Metro Jail. It is unclear why he was booked into jail, however, the jail log indicates Foley Police Department had a hold on him for allegedly violating a domestic violence protection order.