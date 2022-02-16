MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 24-year-old is a free man after a jury finds him not guilty of a 2019 murder. Xavier Flake was released from jail Monday following his acquittal. He was also found not guilty of shooting firing a gun into a building.

Flake was accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old TyDarius Jones at Rickarby Park in the summer of 2019. At the time the DA’s office claimed Jones and Flake were part of rival gangs and claimed the shooting arose from that.

According to the DA’s office at the time, they said in court, Jones was walking with a group of friends when he was shot in the daytime. Jones was hit multiple times, and bullets hit one home nearby at least once. Flake was represented by Mobile Attorney Christine Hernandez.

“The deceased 17-year-old was the initial aggressor and fired shots at Xavier and the others around him. It is a terrible tragedy. What is more of a tragedy is the judicial system took years away from Xavier because the prosecutor’s office demanded such a high bond amount,” said Hernandez via Facebook messenger. “This was a self-defense case. Video evidence showed the 17-year-old was the threat and all eyes from the basketball court were on the 17-year-old. There are two tragedies here. A young man lost his life and another young man lost years of his life under the same system.”