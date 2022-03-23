MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile District Attorney’s Office announced a court jury found a man guilty of murder and 13 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card on Wednesday, March 23.

Clarke Raines was found guilty based on the evidence that came into the trial. The DA says the jury confirmed that Kay Raines was a wonderful person who suffered death at the hands of her own son, who she spent her life trying to help. Friends of Kay described her as a person who loved life, loved people, and was a true southern lady.

Following the verdict Ashley Rich, Mobile County District Attorney, said, “This case took 5 years to go to trial due to numerous continuances by the defense and lack of jury trials during COIVD. I am so glad that we were finally able to get justice for Kay Raines. I would like to thank the jury for coming back with this verdict. You have helped remove a violent individual from this community. I would also like to thank the Mobile Police Department’s Homicide Detective Kenneth Gillespie, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the witnesses, and my amazing team at the District Attorney’s Office. Justice has truly been served today.”

Sentencing for Raines will be held in May. Raines is facing the possibility of life or life without parole.