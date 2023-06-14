MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Mobile neurosurgeon, Jonathan Nakhla, appeared in front of a judge Wednesday. This time for a hearing regarding a request for a new trial. Nakhla’s defense team claims one of the jurors who convicted him of murder was ineligible.

For four and a half hours, prosecutors and the defense stood before Presiding Circuit Judge Wesley Pipes to determine where exactly one of the jurors, Melinda Pate, lived in Mobile County 12 months before the trial.

Nakhla’s defense team filed the new trial and renewed motion for judgement of acquittal on May 19 because they believed Pate was living in Baldwin County when she was selected for jury duty.

Pate took the stand first. There was a lot of back and forth, confusion even, on where her permanent residence was during the time she was selected.

Pate testified she has been the assistant manager at The Hangout in Gulf Shores for a couple of years. The defense claimed she may also live there or at least in Baldwin County.

Pate testified she had, on and off, spent the night with family and friends in Baldwin County since 2018 but that her main residence was at her dad and step mother’s home in Mobile County up until March 8, 2023 when she said she moved in with her girlfriend in Loxley.

Prosecutors pointed out that Pate’s driver license and voter registration has the Mobile County address where her dad lives.

The defense argued that Pate’s vehicle has been registered to her girlfriend’s Loxley location for three consecutive years.

Pate testified that she only registered it in Baldwin County for the sake of convivence and not wanting to deal with Mobile County’s license commission office.

Nakhla’s defense team also brought up that Pate’s Facebook said she lived in Loxley and that she only changed it once the media reached out to her.

Pate testified that she only changed her privacy settings but not her actual location.

Pate also testified that she told the court multiple times that she worked at Hangout during jury selection and that she considered her dad’s address her permanent place of residency.

The hearing will resume Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

In March, Nakhla was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison for the deadly crash that took the life of his passenger, USA medical student, Samantha Thomas.