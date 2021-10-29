Junior League of Mobile to host Christmas Jubilee

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Junior League of Mobile is hosting their Christmas Jubilee starting Nov. 12 in downton Mobile.

The Jubilee will have merchants, entertainment, food and a VIP shopping event.

The event will be held at the Mobile Convention center on:

Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 13 and 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The VIP shopping event will be held Nov. 12 and 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Ticket are priced as:

$10 when purchased online

$12 upon entry

$30 for the VIP event

Discount will be available for children, students, veterans and seniors.

The fee for parking at the Convention center is $5.

Water Street Parking Garage will also be available to event participants. Attendees are eligible to receive a $4 parking discount with their Christmas Jubilee ticket. The discount will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

Funds raised from the event will go towards the Junior League of Mobile.