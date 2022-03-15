Mobile, AL. (WKRG) — The Junior League of Mobile is partnering with a local school through the new Adopt-A-School project to provide school supplies for students.

The Junior League of Mobile previously partnered with several Mobile County Public Elementary Schools through the Backpack Program. This partnership provided food for students with food insecurity at home. Feeding the Gulf Coast is currently working with businesses to provide food to these students on weekends.

Adopt-A-School is the Junior League of Mobile’s newest project that provides food items, clothing, hygiene supplies and school supplies for students in need. The current Adopt-A-School partner is George Hall Elementary.

The application process for the next Adopt-A-School is now open. All public and private schools in Mobile and Baldwin Counties that serve PreK-8 are eligible to apply. For more information, click the link here.