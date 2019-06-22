Juneteenth Celebration and Health Fair

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Juneteenth celebrations, marking formal abolition of slavery in the United States continue today. The Ali Foundation is hosting a free health fair today from 3-6 p.m. at Crawford Park in Mobile.

According to a news release:

The event will include a Health Fair to address critical challenges in the African American community including controlling blood pressure, heart and stroke health and recovery, and other illnesses. It will also include Voter Registration; Black Author presentations; Local Representatives; and plenty of music.

There will also be the first Juneteenth festival and market at 850 Edwards Street in Mobile. That runs from 11 Saturday morning to 5 this afternoon.

