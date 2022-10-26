MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile judge has upheld a man’s sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 1980 murder he was found guilty of committing, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Labarron Miller was resentenced to life without the possibility of parole in the murder of Geraldine Hayles, 51, in 1980. Miller was 17 at the time of the murder, and in 2012 a new ruling came out from the Supreme Court about juvenile homicide suspects.

In 2012, the Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life without the possibility of parole was “unconstitutional” for juvenile homicide offenders. This meant that juveniles who were previously sentenced to mandatory life without parole would have to be resentenced.

Miller, now 59, was found guilty of killing Hayles in front of her 8-year-old granddaughter. He had already spent 42 years in prison. This is the first of six re-sentencings that are happening in Alabama due to the new ruling.