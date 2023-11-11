PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Circuit Court judge has ordered a receiver for the Prichard Water Board to handle all financial management of the board.

According to court documents, Judge Michael Youngpeter made his ruling Friday afternoon, and he appointed John Young, Jr. to be the receiver over the water board.

This means that Young will be managing the day-to-day financial operation of the water board after PWWSB defaulted on their loan of 55 million dollars with Synovous Bank.

In Youngpeter’s ruling, he notes that the board is not being dissolved and no member is being impeached or removed from their position.

A Prichard Citizen’s Advisory Council consisting of 15 members has also been created.

The receiver can request feedback from the board before making any business or financial decisions.

The entire order is 27-page order is available to read below: