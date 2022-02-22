MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A judge has granted bond to a woman accused of shooting four people at a Mobile bowling alley back in November, after a request was made by her defense attorney.

Mobile police say Christin Edwards, 22, opened fire inside AMF Skyline Lanes on November 2.

Edwards was arrested shortly after the incident and given no bond at her first court appearance because she was out on bond at the time of the shooting for a 2019 murder.

However, she was recently found not guilty in that case making her eligible for a bond.

Edwards attorney asked the judge on Tuesday to reconsider giving her a bond the judge agreed, granting her a $50,000 bond.

Edwards is facing four counts of attempted murder in the bowling alley incident.

If she makes the bond, she’s been ordered to have no contact with the victims and only leave her house to go to work, school, or religious functions.

Her attorney argues she was acting in self-defense at the bowling alley.

The prosecution opposed the defense’s request to grant a bond but the judge ruled against it.

The bowling alley case was previously bound over to the grand jury.