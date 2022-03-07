MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Prichard Water Board manager Nia Bradley was granted bond by a judge Monday. She also entered a not guilty plea in court. Judge Zack Moore set her bond at a total of $250,000 with an ankle monitor. She will be under house arrest and have limited mobility. Her attorney said he believes she will be able to get out of jail later on Monday.

The state and defense argued before a judge about the bond issue. The state claims that Bradley is a flight risk and could flee the country if allowed to bond out of jail. The defense argues denying her bond is constitutional. Defense Attorney Jason Darley said in a pre-hearing motion that Bradley has children, a business, and a home that ties her to Mobile County. There is no danger in granting a bond because there’s too much keeping her here to run away.

Bradley also appeared in court in person. This is a rarity for a defendant who hasn’t gone to trial yet and is still in metro jail. Most pre-trial hearings are done via video conference in court from the jail. She hasn’t been seen in public since her arrest.

The state described Nia Bradley as a “sophisticated fraudster” who has the “intellectual wherewithal” to slip out of the country. A prosecutor also claimed in court that Nia Bradley and her husband both had EBT cards despite her large salary.

Defense attorneys counter this saying this is new evidence to them and they have no idea how old those cards are. They argue the drips and drabs of selective information from the state are meant to increase public outcry over this case rather than focus on the issues at hand.

Anthony Bradley was also in court in the public pews for an arraignment. He also pled not guilty to a charge of receiving stolen property. The couple will have preliminary hearings on April 21st.

Nia Bradley is accused of stealing more than $200,000 from the Prichard Water Board according to a criminal complaint.

During Nia Bradley’s hearing a Mobile County ADA suggested there is a lot more evidence to comb through. He said there were still more than 1000 requisition forms that have to be processed. He said Nia Bradley is the first person in the state to be prosecuted under Alabama’s aggravated theft by deception law.