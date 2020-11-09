Judge grants bond for man accused of killing young woman in crash after running red light in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile County judge has granted bond to a man accused of running a red light and killing a young woman in a crash.

Brennan Washam, 35, is being charged with manslaughter after prosecutors say Washam was chasing another vehicle and shooting at them when he ran a red light and crashed into Mynkha Franklin, 25, killing her.

Franklin and Washam’s family were in the courtroom on Monday as Washam faced a judge virtually for his bond hearing.

The crash happened on November 3 at 9:50 p.m. off Old Shell and North Sage Avenue.

The defense argued that Washam was the one being chased when the crash happened.

The state says Franklin was innocently driving on the road when she was struck and killed.

The judge granted Washam bond. The state argued that Washam should not be allowed to operate a vehicle if he posts bond but the judge denied that request.

Franklin’s father spoke to WKRG about the pain he feels from losing a child to what he calls a “senseless” act.

“It just makes me mad and the only thing I can do is continue to pray. He can be out in the streets enjoying Thanksgiving, Christmas, shooting his gun up in the air but my daughter, we don’t have her anymore,” says Kelvin Franklin, Mynkha Franklin’s father.

Washam is set to face a judge again on November 18 for his arraignment.

