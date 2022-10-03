MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile judge in a preliminary hearing Monday morning found “probable cause” to continue with the murder case of a man accused of killing a Mobile Tik Tok star’s son. The case now goes to a Grand Jury, which will decide if there is enough evidence to proceed with the charges.

Reuben Gulley is being charged with intentional murder in Randon Lee’s murder investigation. Randon Lee is the son of TikTok star Ophelia Nichols, who is known as Mama Tot or Shoelover99. Gulley allegedly turned himself in days after the initial shooting.

Gulley is accused of killing Lee at a Prichard gas station on June 24, according to officials with the Prichard Police Department.

The shooting happened on St. Stephens Road around 7:45 p.m. Officials said Lee was at a gas station when another car pulled up and someone inside began shooting at him. Investigators said they believe Lee was meeting two people at the gas station in an attempt to sell marijuana to the pair.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.