Judge dismisses whistleblower lawsuit filed by former Mobile business owner

A federal judge has dismissed a whistleblower case from a Mobile man alleging mismanagement and abuse by the United States Agency for International Development, a government agency that distributes 17 billion dollars in foreign aid in a typical year.



Murray Farmer says his business received only 13 million dollars of the 64 million-dollars it was owed for work done in Honduras following Category-5 Hurricane Mitch that hammered the Central American nation in 1998, killing an estimated 7,000 people, and causing two billion dollars in damage.



“After 18 years of fighting corruption, I’m disappointed,” said Farmer. “Judges are supposed to seek the truth not silence it. (We) proved government corruption, collusion, lies, and subterfuge.”



Federal Judge Kristi DuBose, heard arguments in Mobile on January 16 and dismissed the case January 30, saying the federal government has an “unfettered right” to dismiss a whistleblower lawsuit filed on its behalf.



Farmer’s company, DRC, was among the American contractors hired to rebuild Honduras. The firm did water and sewer work there for three years.



But Farmer said his company never got paid for all the work it did. He said he spent six years and 10 million-dollars in legal fees winning a judgment in U.S. Court against the Honduran government but never collected a dime. The USAID, which helped arrange DRC’s work, wouldn’t guarantee the payment, nor pressure Honduras to pay up, Farmer claims. Not only did the government not pay him, or help him, Farmer said, it harassed him.



Farmer filed the whistleblower lawsuit against USAID to try to expose what he says is a corrupt federal agency, and to warn other contractors considering foreign aid work through the U.S. government.



He says he’s not sure what sure his next legal step is, but vowed he’s not done fighting.



“I will never just give up or go away,” he said.



Farmer said DRC eventually dissolved and that he now works as a real estate developer in Mobile.

