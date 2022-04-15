MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The judge of a legal battle involving Mobile Infirmary dismissed a lawsuit after embroys were destroyed at their facility, according to Mobile County Circuit Court documents.

In October 2021, three couples filed civil wrongful death lawsuits against Mobile Infirmary Medical Center and a fertility clinic in Mobile for allegedly neglecting frozen embryos. A hospital patient wandered into an embryology laboratory and dropped five frozen embryos.

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the judge dismissed the wrongful death and negligence lawsuits. The judge claimed Mobile Infirmary and the Center for Reproductive Medicine are not at fault for killing the frozen embryos from the three couples. For one of the couples, it was their last chance at conceiving.

The incident happened in December 2020.